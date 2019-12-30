Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Short Interest Down 12.3% in December

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 6,100,000 shares. Currently, 19.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

AXSM stock opened at $101.98 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $107.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.68 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AXSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

