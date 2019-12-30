Brokerages Set CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Target Price at $1.41

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 1,195.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 24.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBL & Associates Properties stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. CBL & Associates Properties has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $180.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $187.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

