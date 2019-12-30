Brokerages Set AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) PT at $6.46

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

Several research firms have commented on ACRX. Credit Suisse Group lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,047,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,486 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 859,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 573,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 451,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 191,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 163,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $178.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.02.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

