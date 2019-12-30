Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $54.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BL shares. First Analysis started coverage on Blackline in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of BL opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.62 and a beta of 0.81. Blackline has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. Blackline’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 7,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $419,620.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,428.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,941 shares of company stock worth $3,433,496. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 788,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,201,000 after purchasing an additional 421,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 416,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,949,000 after purchasing an additional 349,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 881,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,147,000 after purchasing an additional 254,028 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

