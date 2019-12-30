So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.60 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SY opened at $11.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 403.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

