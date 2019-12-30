Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $603.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Agilysys by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Agilysys by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

