Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $33.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities set a $21.00 price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

ITCI stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $55,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 114.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.