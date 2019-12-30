NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on NextCure from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NextCure stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NextCure has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, purchased 150,000 shares of NextCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,512,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in NextCure by 625.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

