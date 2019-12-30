Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 149.33 ($1.96).

BBOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price for the company.

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 148.86 ($1.96) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.60 ($2.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

