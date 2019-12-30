Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Short Interest Down 6.3% in December

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RELV stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. Reliv International has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Reliv International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

