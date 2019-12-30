2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Short Interest Update

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,390,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 13,210,000 shares. Currently, 20.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,356,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 11,992.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 0.61. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2U will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

