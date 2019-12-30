Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 286,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forestar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOR opened at $20.80 on Monday. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $998.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

