Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 286,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forestar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.
In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of FOR opened at $20.80 on Monday. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $998.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.