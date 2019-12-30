Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,540,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 16,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 971,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days. Currently, 18.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Insmed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

In related news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 3.04. Insmed has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

