Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,540,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 16,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 971,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days. Currently, 18.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Insmed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.
In related news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Insmed stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 3.04. Insmed has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
