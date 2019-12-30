Short Interest in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Declines By 6.1%

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $17.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

