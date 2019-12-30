South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 price target on South State and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $86.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.70 and its 200-day moving average is $77.47. South State has a 52-week low of $57.74 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $164.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.79 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that South State will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of South State by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of South State by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of South State by 44.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in South State in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in South State by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

