TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 13,570,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,411.79% and a negative net margin of 123,130.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12,400.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reliv International, Inc Short Interest Down 6.3% in December
Reliv International, Inc Short Interest Down 6.3% in December
2U Inc Short Interest Update
2U Inc Short Interest Update
Forestar Group Inc. Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Forestar Group Inc. Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Insmed Incorporated Short Interest Down 6.1% in December
Insmed Incorporated Short Interest Down 6.1% in December
Short Interest in Olin Co. Declines By 6.1%
Short Interest in Olin Co. Declines By 6.1%
South State Corp Short Interest Down 6.0% in December
South State Corp Short Interest Down 6.0% in December


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report