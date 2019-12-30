TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 13,570,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,411.79% and a negative net margin of 123,130.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12,400.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.