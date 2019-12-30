nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Update

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $25.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.44 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Gabelli downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. G.Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $4,904,381.85. Also, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 228.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

