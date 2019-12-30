Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 714,200 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 759,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

GLAD opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

GLAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Gladstone Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 74,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.