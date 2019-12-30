Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Given $17.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consolidated Water an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CWCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $16.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $265,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 333.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

