B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTG. Scotiabank set a $5.30 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.78 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 141,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

