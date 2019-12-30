-$1.04 EPS Expected for Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.23). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($3.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SPRO opened at $10.42 on Monday. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $195.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 147,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 475.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.