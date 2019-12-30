Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Eversource Energy reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eversource Energy by 108.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,142,000 after buying an additional 7,496,179 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Eversource Energy by 586.4% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,290,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,026,000 after buying an additional 3,665,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,172,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,043,505,000 after buying an additional 1,338,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $96,520,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 916.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,224,000 after buying an additional 895,228 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $84.32 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $86.55. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

