-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Dycom Industries reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

NYSE:DY opened at $46.45 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 20.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

