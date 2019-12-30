$1.13 EPS Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.14. EnerSys posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENS. ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $75.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

In related news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in EnerSys by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in EnerSys by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in EnerSys by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

