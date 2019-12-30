Analysts Expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.65). Scholar Rock reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 57.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after buying an additional 477,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after buying an additional 76,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 283,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at $4,603,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

