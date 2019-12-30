Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.15. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,928,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,657,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

NSSC opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

