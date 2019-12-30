Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Receives $198.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $207.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $208.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.22.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.