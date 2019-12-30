Brokerages Set Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Target Price at $52.00

Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other Flowserve news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Flowserve by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Flowserve by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $996.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

