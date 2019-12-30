$0.26 EPS Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. QAD reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QADA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

QADA stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. QAD has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.47 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $203,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,317,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,610,682.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,363,095 shares in the company, valued at $200,484,215.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,792 shares of company stock worth $3,468,428. Corporate insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QADA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in QAD by 1,275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 132,738 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in QAD by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 255,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 115,911 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in QAD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in QAD by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

