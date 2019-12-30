Zacks: Brokerages Expect Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) to report earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.14). Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($4.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.21) to ($4.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 198.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 106.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 109.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 21.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $947.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.83. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

