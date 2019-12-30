Analysts Set TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Target Price at $41.86

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCP shares. Bank of America upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on TC Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of TC Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,819,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 5.5% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 7,984,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,371,000 after buying an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 38.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,517,000 after buying an additional 1,790,517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,320,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,302,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 466.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,437,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after buying an additional 1,183,526 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCP stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. TC Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.66.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Pipelines will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

