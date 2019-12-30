Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) Receives C$71.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Cfra cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CSFB cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$72.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$75.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$49.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.27. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$42.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

