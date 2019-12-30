DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.82

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €15.82 ($18.40) and last traded at €15.80 ($18.37), with a volume of 208316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.46 ($17.98).

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIC shares. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.25 ($17.73) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.94 ($17.37).

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is €14.61 and its 200 day moving average is €11.99.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

