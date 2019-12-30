Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.30

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 94.30 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 93.99 ($1.24), with a volume of 18391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.50 ($1.24).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 133.50 ($1.76).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

