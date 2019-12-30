Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Short Interest Update

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,350,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 28,020,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $39.24 on Monday. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 76.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 271,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,473,000. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDD shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

