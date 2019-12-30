Short Interest in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Decreases By 6.0%

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 204,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

Shares of BATRK opened at $29.64 on Monday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 297,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 88,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 954,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.