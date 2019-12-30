Short Interest in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Decreases By 6.0%

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 204,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.
Shares of BATRK opened at $29.64 on Monday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.
Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
