American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Update

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $35,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $44,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,161.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,305 shares of company stock valued at $299,166. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth $2,300,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWR opened at $86.90 on Monday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $63.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

