AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Update

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

NYSE:AME opened at $99.95 on Monday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $498,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,441.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,130 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,688. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 807.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,329 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,899,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 417.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,872,000 after acquiring an additional 549,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,579,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,482,000 after acquiring an additional 403,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,128,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,872,000 after acquiring an additional 396,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

