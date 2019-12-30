Short Interest in Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) Decreases By 5.9%

Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearsign Combustion by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 222,200 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearsign Combustion by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clearsign Combustion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 500,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the period. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clearsign Combustion has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearsign Combustion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Clearsign Combustion

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

