CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 105.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $18.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.31 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 3.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

