Short Interest in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Declines By 5.9%

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 530,300 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 563,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $112,434.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,108.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lowe Brian 270,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,957 shares of company stock valued at $927,059. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,589,000 after acquiring an additional 99,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at $47,524,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

ORA stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.04. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

