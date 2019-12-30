Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Short Interest Update

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.7 days. Approximately 17.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

NDLS opened at $5.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.76 million, a PE ratio of 277.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Co in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 71.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 306,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

