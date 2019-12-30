Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $6.63 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Biomerica an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BMRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $6.30 target price on shares of Biomerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Biomerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Biomerica will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Biomerica at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

