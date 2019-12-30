Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,742,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,867,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,347,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 788,560 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTO opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

