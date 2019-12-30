Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Receives $5.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

SOLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

SOLO opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.81. The company has a market cap of $77.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.53. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.74.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 70.32% and a negative net margin of 4,112.97%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

