Analysts Set Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) PT at $665.00

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $665.00.

Several analysts have commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Y. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 300.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Y stock opened at $794.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $787.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $750.01. Alleghany has a one year low of $600.23 and a one year high of $812.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alleghany will post 39.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

