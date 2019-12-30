JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. ValuEngine upgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

JKS stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $996.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after buying an additional 1,742,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 27,565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,680,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,851 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 839,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

