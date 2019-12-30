Brokerages Set Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) Target Price at C$72.56

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.56.

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$70.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.65. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.42. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of C$47.98 and a 12 month high of C$70.64.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 68.63%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.