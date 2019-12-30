Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zayo Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Zayo Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zayo Group will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zayo Group.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of ZAYO opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.72. Zayo Group has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $34.69.

In other Zayo Group news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $686,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 7,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $251,084.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,430.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,169 shares of company stock worth $2,117,486. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,250,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,612,000 after purchasing an additional 436,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,813,000 after purchasing an additional 353,946 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 944.9% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,483,000 after purchasing an additional 348,739 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,237,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

