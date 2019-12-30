$0.39 EPS Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. TEGNA reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 141,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.